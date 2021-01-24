Providence police investigating early morning stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the chest early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Webster Ave. for a 911 hang-up call.

When they arrived, they were flagged down by a woman who said that her friend had been stabbed.

Police then found the victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, suffering from a severe laceration to the chest.

The woman told police they were inside a home on Webster Ave. when the victim and another man went outside. Moments later, she heard a loud disturbance at the rear of the home and saw the two involved in a physical altercation.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for a stab wound to the chest.

The incident is still under investigation.

