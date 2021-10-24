Providence police investigating early morning shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a report, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Sports Tap on Harris Ave. for a report of a person who was shot.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man that had been shot four times.

While first responders were performing medical aid on the victim, he told officers that he and a cousin where about to leave the bar when an unidentified man started shooting at him, hitting him multiple times.

The victim was not able to provide police a description of the suspect or which direction they went when leaving the scene.

He was then taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries and at last check was in stable condition.

Detectives on scene obtained surveillance video from the bar that showed a description of the suspect as being a black man, wearing a grey/white sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants and white shoes.

An emergency Providence Board of Licenses hearing was scheduled for Sunday to discuss this incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and no one has been arrested at this time.