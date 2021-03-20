Providence police investigating early morning homicide

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Julian St.

The victim was taken by a private party to Rhode Island Hospital.

Neighbors told 12 News, the homicide has left them shaken.

“Right now, I’m kind of scared,” Glennys Garcia said.

Providence Police are investigating a deadly shooting. They say it happened in this area of Julian Street at 3 a.m. The victim's identity has not been released and no arrests have been made. Hear neighbor reaction at 6 p.m. on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7wvVwSbOlq — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 20, 2021

Glennys Garcia said she was sleeping at the time of the shooting and didn’t hear anything. She said she has lived in he area for two years .

“Lately the neighborhood was fine. Some cops pass by sometimes this is mostly what you hear, an ambulance or police officer. This part is usually safe, it’s there or down there,” she said.

Garcia said a lot of families with small children live in the area.

“They play around here. They ride bicycles, yes bicycles and they play baseball right there. The neighborhood doesn’t feel good about it. I don’t feel good about it. It could happen to anyone,” she said.

Police have not released the name of the victim yet and no arrests have been made.