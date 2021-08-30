WATCH LIVE: Providence police give update on deadly weekend shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a pair of shootings in Providence that claimed the lives of two men early Saturday morning.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled a briefing for 11:15 a.m. Monday to provide updates on those incidents.

Watch it live using the video player above.

The first shooting took place around 2 a.m. outside Revel Lounge on O’Connell Street, according to police. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just 20 minutes later, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Branch Avenue gas station.

Police said they don’t believe the two shootings are connected.

No arrests have been announced.

During an emergency meeting on Saturday, the Providence Board of Licenses voted to close Revel Lounge until a formal hearing this week.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, but chairman Dylan Conley said it’s been delayed until Wednesday to give the board more time to review the evidence.

“The club doesn’t open until Thursdays, so there’s no prejudice in extending the required closure until our regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting,” Conley noted.