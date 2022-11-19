PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac Lounge, for a report of a disturbance.

Around the same time, a 911 call came in saying there was a stabbing victim from the Cadillac Lounge who was being taken to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.

Lapatin said the victim, only identified as a 26-year-old man from Fall River, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the victim and some friends, all from Fall River, at some point left the building.

That’s when police said a group of three people followed them to the parking lot where one person confronted the victim and stabbed him.

That group of people left the scene in two cars, a white Cherokee and a gray Hyundai.

An emergency closure hearing for the Cadillac Lounge is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.