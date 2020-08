PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the Dunkin Donuts at 315 Broad Street at 12:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in the parking lot.

Lapatin only identified the victim as a man in his mid 30’s.

Right now, there is no information on any suspects.