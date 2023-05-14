PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Manton Avenue. The incident happened around 11 P.M. on Sunday night.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin confirming to 12 News one person has died following the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Yellow crime scene tape and police vehicles are currently blocking off a portion on Manton Avenue in Providence, near where it meets Herschel Street.

This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene, check back for updates as police continue investigating.