PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Providence Wednesday morning.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Branch Avenue and Veazie Street around 4 a.m. where Maj. David Lapatin confirms one person was shot and killed.

This is the ninth homicide of the year in Providence and the fourth in just over a week.

No additional information has been released at this time.

