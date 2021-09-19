Providence police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store that happened Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to Three Rings Liquors on Plainfield St. for a reported robbery at gunpoint.

According to a report, workers at the store said the suspect pulled a gun out of the sleeve of his sweatshirt, pointed it at them, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect made off with between $300-400 before leaving the store towards Rye St.

The suspect was described as as a dark-skinned man, wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, red pants, white sneakers, a black hat, a black mask and gloves.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community