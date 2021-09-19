Providence police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store that happened Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to Three Rings Liquors on Plainfield St. for a reported robbery at gunpoint.

According to a report, workers at the store said the suspect pulled a gun out of the sleeve of his sweatshirt, pointed it at them, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect made off with between $300-400 before leaving the store towards Rye St.

The suspect was described as as a dark-skinned man, wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, red pants, white sneakers, a black hat, a black mask and gloves.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.