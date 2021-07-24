Providence police investigating armed carjacking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed carjacking on Lenox Avenue in Providence.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car, parked in his driveway, around 10 p.m. Friday when a suspect walked up and knocked on the window.

The suspect showed a gun and ordered the victim out. Police said the victim complied and gave up his keys and phone.

The suspect was last seen taking off towards Elmwood Avenue in a grey Infiniti G37. At last check, the vehicle has not been located.