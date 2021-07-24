Providence police investigating armed carjacking

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed carjacking on Lenox Avenue in Providence.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car, parked in his driveway, around 10 p.m. Friday when a suspect walked up and knocked on the window.

The suspect showed a gun and ordered the victim out. Police said the victim complied and gave up his keys and phone.

The suspect was last seen taking off towards Elmwood Avenue in a grey Infiniti G37. At last check, the vehicle has not been located.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community