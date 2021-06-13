Providence police investigating alleged armed carjacking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an alleged armed carjacking that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, officers responded to Suffolk St. around 1:15 a.m. after a person told police his car was stolen at gunpoint.

The victim told police he was supposed to be selling his car, however the person that was allegedly buying it pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man and asked “How do you want to do this?”

The suspect then got got into the victims car, described as a blue Volkswagen station wagon with 1200.00 written on the rear window and took off.

The victim told police he tried to follow the vehicle, but eventually lost him.

The suspect is described to be between 18-20 years old and about 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a red ski mask, black sweatpants and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone that may have information is asked to call police.