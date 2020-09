PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot while driving in her car early Saturday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, he says around 3 a.m., the unidentified woman was headed home with her boyfriend after work when she was shot near the intersection of Pumgansett and Admiral Street.

She was taken first to Roger Williams Medical Center, then transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.