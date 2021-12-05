Providence police investigating after two men stabbed inside hotel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say two men were stabbed inside a hotel.

According to a report, the incident happened at the Graduate Hotel on Dorrance Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police say they found two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, inside room 842 with stab wounds in their mid sections.

The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds and at last check, were in in stable condition.

Police say there were several other people in the room as there was a small birthday party taking place.

During the party, a few of the people began to argue, then one unidentified man apparently called or texted friends.

Shortly after, there was a knock at the door and when the door was opened several men rushed in and a disturbance took place and that’s when the victim’s were stabbed.

Police say the suspects took off from the scene before they arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.