PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, the shooting happened around 2 a.m., at the 1100 block of Broad Street.

The three victims, who are not being identified at this time, were all taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

He said all the victims are expected to recover.

Lapatin added that no one has been arrested a this point.

The incident remains under investigation.