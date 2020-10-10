Providence police investigating after man shot while sitting in car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a man was shot while sitting in his car.

According to police a report, officers were called to the corner Branch Ave. and Veazie St. around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a victim, identified as 28-year-old Henry Pena, who said he was shot in his back while he was sitting in the drivers seat of his car at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Messina St.

Pena told police he did not know who shot him, but he heard about six gunshots and a woman screaming, then saw a silver Honda leaving the area of Douglas Ave.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition.

During their investigation, police found one bullet hole in the trunk of Pina’s car and nine shell casings near Douglas Ave. and Messina St.

The shooting remains under investigation.

