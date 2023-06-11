PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night.

According to Detective Captain Roger Aspinall, police were called to the John Donigian Memorial Park just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was shot.

The victim, who is only being identified as a city resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, the shooting is still under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

Police are speaking to people who were at the park during the altercation and ask that anyone with information to call the Providence Police Department.