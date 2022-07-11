PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to three separate gun-related incidents on Sunday, but data from the department shows gun-related crime is down year over year.

Around 1:15 p.m., a person was shot on Francis Street, near the Providence Place mall. According to the police report obtained by 12 News, the victim was meeting the mother of his daughter to exchange the child when a male suspect got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

Two suspects fled in a white Acura with Connecticut registration, police said, while the victim was driven by a friend to Rhode Island Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Then, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, gunshots rang out on Wickenden Street, damaging the front and side windows of a jewelry store. The store was closed at the time and no one was injured, according to police.

A witness told police he saw a red Toyota RAV4 fleeing the scene with two men inside. The police report says the vehicle was later spotted by automated license plate readers in Cranston.

People who live and work in the area say shootings are not common there.

“Really scary about that. It feels unsafe when we get out from work,” said Kaeng Lee, who owns Metro Nails nearby. “It feels really unsafe for the worker and for the customer.”

“I totally just thought it was leftover Fourth of July fireworks,” added Miguel Torres, who lives nearby. “There was a celebration over at India Point Park, so I was kind of like, ‘OK, someone’s setting off firecrackers or something,’ cause it’s kind of one of those things, you just don’t really expect it to happen.”

About an hour later, there was a report of a disturbance near the India Point Park pedestrian walkway. A juvenile was arrested and police said they seized a stolen handgun loaded with 11 rounds from him.

While these incidents happened without about seven hours of each other, Providence police data shows there’s been a decline in gun-related crimes in the city. From Jan. 1 to June 26, robberies with firearms are down 25% compared to 2021, according to the data, while assaults with a firearm are down 13% and overall homicides are down 60%.