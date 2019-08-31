Providence hookah lounge ordered to close following stabbing incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses has ordered Jamra Hookah Lounge to close, pending a show cause hearing Wednesday.

The emergency hearing was held after a man was found stabbed in a parking lot near the establishment.

Eyewitness News has learned that police were called to the area of Admiral Street and River Avenue just after midnight for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man, 19, laying in the parking lot, bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition.

According to a 21-year-old friend of the victim, they were both inside the hookah lounge when one of them accidentally bumped into another person. An argument ensued and the altercation moved outside.

At that time, the two were surrounded by eight or nine people and assaulted. The 21-year-old was able to provide a description of one of the suspects and the vehicle they left the area to police.

Police were able to track the vehicle down and arrest the suspect, identified as Mark Daniel, 31. He was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and is expected in court next week.

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore released the following statement in response to the acts of violence at city nightclubs:

We are at inflection point in Providence, as we grow as a City. We are facing crisis’ on multiple fronts; our schools, affordable housing, and the seemingly uptick in violence centered around our nightclub culture. As we grow as a City, it’s time for us to revisit our culture around nightlife and public safety. Every time an act of violence occurs inside or outside of a nightclub, public safety resources are diverted from every neighborhood in Providence leaving communities susceptible to other acts of crime. I’m calling on my colleagues to revisit the City Council’s 2012 strategy and the Pine Report to ensure that we are working in the best interest of our constituents when it comes to their safety. I am also calling on the Board of Licenses to work with club owners across Providence and the City Council to employ strategies that proactively prevent these seemingly frequent incidents. Violence is never the answer, and I’m deeply concerned that so many of our young people are resorting to these strategies to deal with their differences. These acts of violence are systemic, and we as elected leaders need to address the underlying issues that plague our community. I am committed to working with my colleagues at both the state and local level to help address these serious quality of life issues. Providence City Councilman David Salvatore

In a separate incident, around 1:45 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking in the area of Academy and Atwells Avenue when he was stabbed.

Police said he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was treated and has since been released. Investigators are still looking for a suspect in that case.

Right now, both incidents are still under investigation.