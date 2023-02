PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a homicide that happened on Charles St. Sunday night.

Providence Police just cleared the scene here on Charles Street just in front of Kelly’s gas station. Major David Lapatin says several shots were fired and has confirmed one person was taken to the hospital and has since died. Investigation is ongoing, more tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XeAw2i6Cbt — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) February 27, 2023

Major David Lapatin said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot several times.

Police have not said if they made any arrest related to the shooting.

Sunday’s deadly shooting marks Providence’s third homicide of the year.