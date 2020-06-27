Providence police identify victim, suspect in homicide investigation

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A day after a woman’s body was found inside a building on Admiral Street, police are releasing new details about the victim and the two men hospitalized.

Major David Lapatin said the victim is Mai Jweinat, 50, of Providence.

The suspect is Isiah Araujo, 20, from Connecticut and Providence. He’s also accused of assaulting the victim’s son, Gregory Jweinet, according to police.

Lapatin said both the suspect and the victim’s son were taken to the hospital Friday, but have since been released.

Right now, Aroujo is only being charged with felony assault on the victim’s son and breaking and entering. Lapatin said the murder of Mai Jweinat is under investigation and that Aroujo is a suspect in the homicide.

Lapatin expects have more details on Monday.

