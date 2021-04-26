1 suspect arrested, another sought in recent Providence homicides

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have a suspect in custody and an arrest warrant out for another suspect in two separate deadly shootings.

Johnny Xaykosy, 31, of Providence, was arrested Monday and charged with the homicide of Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield, according to police.

DiPanni was shot Thursday night in the area of Indiana Avenue. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over a “low-level drug transaction.”

Johnny Xaykosy (left) and Phillip Manners

Xaykosy was arraigned Monday morning and ordered held without bail.

Police are also searching for Phillip Manners, 41, AKA Phillip Manners Rojas, in connection with a shooting the previous week.

Joshua Costa, 31, of Lincoln, died after he was shot inside a Harris Avenue autobody shop on the afternoon of April 16.

According to police, Manners stands 6-foot-3, weighs around 310 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Manners is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Fabio Zuena at (401) 641-4339 or Detective Ray Majeau at (401) 340-5612.

Costa was the city’s fifth homicide of the year and DiPanni was the seventh.

Police are also investigating two other deadly shootings that took place over the past two weeks. Isaias Bulus, 21, was found shot to death inside a parked car on Atlantic Avenue on April 12, and Brandin McKinney, 27, died a few days after he was shot in the area of Hawkins Street on the night of April 15.