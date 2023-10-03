PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect accused of striking a woman in the face with a machete on Monday.

The incident happened on 275 Grove Street around 5:45 in the evening.

According to a report provided by police, Charles Manuel allegedly stuck the victim with a machete on the left side of her face when she was trying to collect rent. The woman was left with a severe laceration.

Manuel was taken into custody by police without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.