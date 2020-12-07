Providence police ID man killed in Olneyville shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have identified the city’s 17th homicide victim.

On Friday, Devin Delacruz, 22, of Providence, was sitting in a car with another man near the intersection of Putnam and Kossuth streets when one or more people walked up and opened fire, according to police.

Delacruz was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second man was also rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where at last check, he was listed in serious condition.

No word on any suspects at this time.

