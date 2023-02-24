PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on North Main Street.

Police identified the victim Friday as 38-year-old Zacory Richardson.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. Two days later, 34-year-old Alisha Pina turned herself in to police in connection with the incident.

The Lincoln woman was charged with failure to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating of a motor vehicle without insurance, and failure to render aid, as well as a right of way in crosswalks violation.