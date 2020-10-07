Providence police ID man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction of a 9-year-old girl in Providence.

Luis Martinez-Romero, 34, of Cranston, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.

Martinez-Romero has been charged with kidnapping of a minor, and second-degree sexual assault. He is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl got off the school bus around 3 p.m. Monday and began walking in the area of Grover and Merino Streets when she was abducted.

Detectives released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of the girl and Martinez-Romero getting out, picking the girl up, and putting her in the back seat before driving off.

Police said the girl was taken for about an hour then dropped off near her home. Officials wouldn’t comment on whether she was harmed.