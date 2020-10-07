Providence police ID man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction of a 9-year-old girl in Providence.

Luis Martinez-Romero, 34, of Cranston, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.

Martinez-Romero has been charged with kidnapping of a minor, and second-degree sexual assault. He is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl got off the school bus around 3 p.m. Monday and began walking in the area of Grover and Merino Streets when she was abducted.

Detectives released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of the girl and Martinez-Romero getting out, picking the girl up, and putting her in the back seat before driving off.

Police said the girl was taken for about an hour then dropped off near her home. Officials wouldn’t comment on whether she was harmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/1/2020: Gina Picard, Superintendent Chariho Regional School District

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour