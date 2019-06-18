Police: Deadly stabbing stemmed from panhandling dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man in Providence will remain behind bars as police continue to investigate the incident.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Antonio Bryant, 51, of Providence. Police said they found him suffering from a stab wound around 8 p.m. Monday at the corner of North Main and Cypress Streets. He later died at the hospital.

Two suspects were arrested soon after but police said one has since been released without being charged.

The remaining suspect, Gary McConville, 42, of Lincoln, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a murder charge. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court July 2.

Daniel Ciora, the public defender representing McConville, declined to comment on the matter outside court.

Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a dispute between the two men over the location where the victim was panhandling.

Another man panhandling in the area on Tuesday told Eyewitness News that Bryant was a nice person and easy to get along with.