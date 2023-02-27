PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are expected to give an update on a deadly shooting that occurred in the city over the weekend.

The department has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday.

Officers were called to Charles Street late Sunday night for a reported shooting.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News a 24-year-old man died after he was shot several times.

No word on any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

This marks the city’s third homicide of the year.