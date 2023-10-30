PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police officials have called a news conference to provide new information on two shootings that happened over the weekend, including a double homicide.

Col. Oscar Perez and Major David Lapatin are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

12 News plans to stream the briefing in the player above.

Police responded to Hathaway Street around 2 a.m. Saturday and found two people inside a pickup truck with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lapatin said the shooting appeared to be targeted, but had no other information at the time.

An 18-year-old man was also shot in the city over the weekend, according to police. The victim claims he was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot, but it’s unclear when and where the shooting took place.

No word on any suspects in either incident.