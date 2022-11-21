PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are expected to give an update on a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.

The department has scheduled a news conference for 11:15 a.m. Monday.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday outside the Cadillac Lounge on Charles Street, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim and some friends, all from Fall River, at some point left the club and were followed by a group of three people.

One person then confronted the victim and stabbed him before leaving the scene in two cars, a white Jeep Cherokee and a gray Hyundai.

The Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting and ordered the Cadillac Lounge to be closed for 72 hours.

The incident remains under investigation.