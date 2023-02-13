PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have called a news conference Monday to discuss a pair of shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first incident took place Saturday night on North Main Street. Major David Lapatin told 12 News the shooting resulted in “serious injury.”

Then, on Sunday, a man was shot and killed at a home on Burnside Street in South Providence. A person was taken into custody, according to Chief Oscar Perez, but it’s unclear if that person has been charged in connection with the shooting.

It’s also unknown at this time if there was a connection between the two incidents.

Perez and Lapatin are now giving an update.

Watch the news conference live using the video player above.