PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police held a news conference Saturday afternoon to give an update on an officer-involved shooting in Providence.

This story is being updated. Check back for more information.

Two officers shot at a suspect’s vehicle Friday night on Gay Street. Police said it stemmed from a pursuit that started in Burrillville, but it’s not yet clear what prompted the officers to open fire.

The suspect was rushed to Rhode Island hospital with serious injuries after the shooting. There was also a passenger who was hit by gunfire, according to police, but that person’s condition is unknown at this time.