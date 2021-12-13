PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed near Providence College over the weekend.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing to provide an update on the investigation.

A 33-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was shot multiple times Saturday night on Huxley Avenue, according to Lapatin. The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

It was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

Lapatin said police found several shell casings at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.