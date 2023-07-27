PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are expected to offer new information Thursday on the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

The department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed in the video player above.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Sterling Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

