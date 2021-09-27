PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

Major David Lapatin is holding a briefing regarding the deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Watch the briefing live using the video player above.

Police responded to the 300 block of Broad Street around 9 a.m. and found a man inside a Roque’s Cafe and Restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who so far has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced.