PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s 19th homicide of the year.
Major David Lapatin is holding a briefing regarding the deadly shooting Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 300 block of Broad Street around 9 a.m. and found a man inside a Roque’s Cafe and Restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who so far has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been announced.