PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department received a major financial boost Thursday.

Sen. Jack Reed secured more than $2.2 million in federal funding for the department to enhance public safety in the capital city.

“Every day, our police officers shoulder a vital responsibility to serve, protect, and help keep our communities safe,” Reed said. “I am grateful for their service and committed to ensuring they have the tools, training and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Reed said the department will spend $1.3 million on two dozen brand new police cruisers, all of which will include upgraded communications equipment.

The remaining $900,000 will be put toward cybersecurity enhancements, as well as the purchase of new high-tech surveillance cameras for both in and around the Providence Public Safety Complex, according to Reed.

“This federal funding will help prevent crime and allow the Providence police force to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to a range of public safety challenges,” Reed said.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said the funding will have a positive impact on the department’s day-to-day operations.

“We are a large department and our officers respond to a high volume of calls for service each and every day, taking a toll on our police cruisers over time,” Clements said. “The addition of new marked and unmarked police vehicles purchased through this grant will serve as a huge asset.”

Clements expects the new police cruisers to arrive at the department within the next couple of months.