Providence Police: Driver charged with DUI after rollover crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A driver was charged with DUI after a car crashed into two parked cars before flipping over early Monday morning, police confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Police responded to the area of Oakland Avenue in the Smith Hill section of Providence around 1 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Eyewitnesses on scene say the driver hit two cars before flipping.

The female passenger in the vehicle told Eyewitness News the driver is a 25-year-old New Jersey man.

No serious injuries were reported and the identities of the driver and passenger were not released by police.

No official word from authorities on what caused the crash.