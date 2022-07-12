PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials have scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss continued efforts to combat crime in the city.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and Col. Hugh Clements plan to outline this year’s crime statistics at 10 a.m., as well as provide an update on their push to get firearms off the streets.

This comes after Providence police responded to three separate gun-related incidents on Sunday, though data from the department shows gun-related crime is down year over year.

From Jan. 1 to June 26, robberies with firearms are down 25% compared to 2021, according to the data, while assaults with a firearm are down 13% and overall homicides are down 60%.