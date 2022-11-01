PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Providence police cruiser was shot with a BB gun while an officer was inside on Halloween night.

Police said the officer was parked in a vacant lot on Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday when she heard a loud noise like something struck the vehicle.

The officer got out of the cruiser and found the back windshield shattered and a BB projectile embedded in the glass, according to police.

More officers responded to the scene and searched a vacant apartment on Daboll Street, across from the officer’s location. Police said the door of the second-floor unit was left open, but nothing was found inside.