PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Providence police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Eddy Street and Thurbers Avenue just after 1 a.m.

The cruiser and a second car on scene were both damaged.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.