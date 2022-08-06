PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy.

According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub.

Lapatin later confirmed that the child died.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Youth & Families said: “I can confirm that Child Protective Services is investigating this incident. I cannot share anything further due to confidentiality.”

Lapatin said that no one else was injured during the incident and that no one is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.