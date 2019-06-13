Providence police continue to look for hit-and-run driver

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are continuing to look for help identifying a suspect involved in a hit an run on Sunday.

They now say in addition to the information below, there appeared to be something orange on the back plate of the suspect vehicle, possibly tape or some type of sticker.

Investigators say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. outside of 73 Phebe Street.

Police say the driver of the car struck a 3-year-old girl, then took off towards Admiral Street.

The driver is described as possibly a Hispanic man, driving what is believed to be an older model white Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. John Ryan at (401) 243-6279.