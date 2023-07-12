PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have a suspect in custody after a crash late Wednesday morning in Providence.

Cruisers surrounded a white BMW that crashed on Point Street and was abandoned just before 11:30 a.m. A few blocks away on Chestnut Street, police were seen collecting evidence and searching through a backpack.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News the vehicle that crashed was one of several reported stolen out of Westport.

The male suspect, who hasn’t been identified, tried to run off but was captured by police, according to Lapatin. Police are now looking into whether he had any weapons on him.

Police confirmed the scenes in Providence are related to another on Barnsdale Road in East Providence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.