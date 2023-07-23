PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a post on Friday, the Department announced that their Mount Command Equine, Salute, passed away.

Salute, a Clydesdale, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Memorial Day in 2013, according to the Providence Police Department. Police said Salute was “21 hands tall and weighed 2,200 pounds.”

Salute and his partner, Patrolman Jose Mendez, worked together for six years and the department said the pair shared an “unbreakable bond.”

“His gentle presence and friendly demeanor was endearing to our handlers and police officers and, most importantly, to the countless citizens who met Salute on his daily patrols throughout the City of Providence,” the department wrote in a post on social media.

Salute is survived by four of his stablemates, Charlie, Reilly, Thunder and Prince, who are also Clydesdales.