Providence police to give update on double homicide investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police officials have scheduled an 11:45 a.m. news conference on Monday to provide more information about a double homicide from over the weekend.

According to police, two men were shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday during a fight outside a house party on Cheshire Street.

The victims, believed to be in their mid- to late 20s, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No suspects or arrests have been announced so far as police continue to investigate.