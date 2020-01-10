Providence police charge teens with killing homeless man

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence Police have arrested four teens and charged them with manslaughter in the beating death of a 50-year-old man last year.

Major David Lapatin said Manuel Delacruz, who was homeless, died last August at Rhode Island Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by the teens in July.

Initially, Lapatin said, police were called to Dexter Training Ground on July 23 for reports of an assault. Delacruz had serious injuries, including to his face, but declined to file a report or press charges. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The hospital called police on Aug. 3 and said Delacruz died of his injuries. The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, Lapatin said.

His cause of death was “complications of blunt abdominal trauma,” according to a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner.

Detectives worked the case and identified four males teens as suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday. All four juveniles are charged with manslaughter and conspiracy, and have been released to their parents with electronic monitoring.

The teens’ names have not yet been released because they are currently charged as juveniles. It’s not yet clear if they will ultimately face trial as juveniles or adults.

Delacruz’ death was included in the count of 13 homicides in Providence in 2019.

