PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police captain has pleaded no contest to an assault charge after being captured on video slamming a man’s face into the pavement during the city’s Fourth of July celebration last year.

Captain Stephen Gencarella entered the new plea at a court hearing Thursday morning, and was sentenced to one year of probation, along with a no contact order regarding Armando Rivas, the victim in the case.

The change-of-plea and sentencing hearing was not disclosed in advance by the attorney general’s office or the court. (Gencarella was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on the court docket, a routine monthly event.)

Brian Hodge, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha, said Rivas addressed the court prior to the sentence being imposed.

Gencarella was charged with assault last year after a bystander captured video of the captain slamming Rivas’ head into the ground while arresting him near India Point Park.

According to police, Rivas was double-parked while watching the city’s fireworks on July 3, and a lieutenant called a tow truck.

Police claimed Rivas became “irate” when he returned to his car and saw it was being towed. The 51-second video shows Lt. Matthew Jennette and Gencarella taking Rivas down to the ground and handcuffing him.

After he was cuffed, Gencarella is seen on the video grabbing the 21-year-old’s hair and slamming his face into the pavement.

Former Police Chief Hugh Clements moved to fire Gencarella for the incident last year, but his potential termination has been on hold because the criminal case, as required in the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Gencarella’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached Thursday. Gencarella had previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge, and his lawyer said he had used the force because he thought Rivas was reaching for a weapon.

Shortly after the July 3 incident, Gencarella went on injured-on-duty status, meaning he was receiving his full $105,730 salary tax-free. His currently job status could not immediately be confirmed Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White contributed to this report.