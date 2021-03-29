Providence police call confrontation outside unlicensed club a ‘complete melee’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seventeen people were arrested early Sunday morning following a violent confrontation with police in Providence.

According to the incident report obtained by 12 News, it began with an officer ticketing illegally parked vehicles outside what police refer to as an unlicensed, after-hours club on Charles Street.

Dozens of police officers responded to the area to get the situation under control, according to Major Michael Correia.

“Eventually, we needed pretty much every car in the city to respond,” he explained.

Correia said two people left the known biker hangout and confronted the first officer as an unregistered car was being towed.

“One person in particular would not listen to the police to get away from the vehicle,” he said. “He was trying to get into the vehicle and we don’t know what he was trying to get into the vehicle to get.”

That’s what Correia said led to the first arrest. While Joe Nadal, 26, of Providence, was being put in handcuffs, a large group of people began circling the officers, according to the police report.

“Several fights ensuing, police officers using force to arrest people. It’s dangerous,” Correia said. “It’s three in the morning, there’s alcohol involved, there are weapons involved.”

Correia said a 9mm pistol and several knives were taken from the arrested individuals, who ranged in age from 26 to 50 years old.

Both Nadal and Darryl Holloway, 34, of Stoughton, Mass., face charges of simple assault and resisting arrest, while the remaining 15 suspects are charged with obstructing police and disorderly conduct.

Correia said responding officers used pepper spray and closed-hand tactics during some arrests, but no officers or suspects were seriously hurt.

“Our police officers were involved in several fights with people,” Correia added. “I think they used a great amount of restraint in effecting 17 arrests at three in the morning with probably mostly intoxicated people.”

He also said police are now investigating the club and working to determine who owns the gun they seized.

The 17 people arrested are expected to appear in district court later this week.