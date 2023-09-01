PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released body-worn camera footage shows the moments a Providence man was arrested by officers after crashing his car into a building last month.

The footage from the night of Aug. 18 shows officers walking up to Tahj Eddington’s vehicle as it was resting against the side of a closed storefront.

A witness who was apparently in the car at the time of the crash said Eddington, of Pawtucket, had suffered a seizure behind the wheel, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

In a joint statement, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez and Mayor Brett Smiley explained that the officers immediately noticed Eddington was unstable and in need of medical attention.

In the video, Eddington — who appears confused — is seen pulling away from the officers as they attempted to walk him over to one of their cruisers.

Eddington can be heard screaming loudly as the officers took him to the ground. The joint statement claims Eddington tried to hit one of the officers, which is what prompted them to take him into custody.

In the video, Eddington can be heard screaming in the back of the police cruiser on the way to the hospital, then appears to slam his head against the glass.

The footage also shows the moments officers attempted to move Eddington from the cruiser to a stretcher. Eddington — whose hands were cuffed behind his back — can be seen falling out of the cruiser and hitting the pavement head-first.

Once he was on a stretcher and being wheeled into the emergency room, Eddington complained that his hands, which were still cuffed, were hurting him.

The officers eventually removed the handcuffs and restrained him to the sides of the stretcher.

When one of the officers asked Eddington if he knew that he had been involved in a crash, he expressed confusion and concern.

“I did not know,” Eddington can be heard telling the officer. “Really?”

State Rep. David Morales shared a letter he sent to Col. Perez on Thursday, urging the police department to release the bodycam footage. His letter contains images of Eddington’s injuries, including stitches to his upper lip and cuts and bruises on his wrists.

12 News also made a public records request for the video when Eddington reached out to a reporter on social media.

In his letter, Morales claimed Eddington had “fallen into a state of unconsciousness” following the crash. He described Eddington’s injuries as “deeply disturbing.”

In the joint statement, Smiley and Perez said the incident had been reviewed and it was determined that the officers followed the appropriate use-of-force protocols, though one of them is being disciplined for excessive profanity.

“Providence police are held to a high standard of professionalism,” the statement reads.

Eddington was not criminally charged, but was given traffic citations for the crash.