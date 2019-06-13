Providence officer’s badge, gun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Police officer’s badge and his Smith & Wesson gun were stolen from a vehicle on Jastram Street.

According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, police were called to the area around 12:42 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, Officer James Lewis, 28, said the items were stolen sometime after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun had 11 rounds inside.

According to Providence Police, that gun was not the officer’s department-issued weapon.

A camouflage wallet with credit cards and Social Security cards were also stolen.

Police said there was no forced entry, but an unknown person unlawfully entered the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams