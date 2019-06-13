Providence officer’s badge, gun stolen from unlocked vehicle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Police officer’s badge and his Smith & Wesson gun were stolen from a vehicle on Jastram Street.

According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, police were called to the area around 12:42 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, Officer James Lewis, 28, said the items were stolen sometime after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Providence Police just confirmed Lewis IS a Providence Police officer and those items ARE his. https://t.co/dykoBrNmTU — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 13, 2019

Police said the Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun had 11 rounds inside.

According to Providence Police, that gun was not the officer’s department-issued weapon.

A camouflage wallet with credit cards and Social Security cards were also stolen.

Police said there was no forced entry, but an unknown person unlawfully entered the vehicle.