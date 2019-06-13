Providence officer’s badge, gun stolen from unlocked vehicle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Police officer’s badge and his Smith & Wesson gun were stolen from a vehicle on Jastram Street.
According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, police were called to the area around 12:42 a.m. Thursday.
The victim, Officer James Lewis, 28, said the items were stolen sometime after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun had 11 rounds inside.
According to Providence Police, that gun was not the officer’s department-issued weapon.
A camouflage wallet with credit cards and Social Security cards were also stolen.
Police said there was no forced entry, but an unknown person unlawfully entered the vehicle.