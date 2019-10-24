Providence police arrest 5 in human-trafficking probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police officials on Thursday announced the results of a months-long human-trafficking investigation.

Major David Lapatin said five people were arrested: two on human-trafficking charges and three on accessory charges.

Providence Police holding a news conference announcing the results of an extensive human-trafficking investigation. Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Lapatin said the investigation began at a home on Cumerford Street.

“They were trafficking women who would come from outside of the country,” he said. “They would house them at different locations—Cumerford being one of them—and from that location, it would become a house of prostitution.”

Lapatin referred to the victims as “unconfined prisoners.”

