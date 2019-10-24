Providence police arrest 5 in human-trafficking probe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police officials on Thursday announced the results of a months-long human-trafficking investigation.

Major David Lapatin said five people were arrested: two on human-trafficking charges and three on accessory charges.

Providence Police holding a news conference announcing the results of an extensive human-trafficking investigation.

Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Lapatin said the investigation began at a home on Cumerford Street.

“They were trafficking women who would come from outside of the country,” he said. “They would house them at different locations—Cumerford being one of them—and from that location, it would become a house of prostitution.”

Lapatin referred to the victims as “unconfined prisoners.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com